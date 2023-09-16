Women mules caught in Bengaluru, 5.2kg gold seized

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In one of the biggest gold seizures made from passengers flying into Bengaluru, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 5.2kg of gold valued at Rs 3.3 crore, from three women coming from Dubai. The women, natives of Chennai, were coerced into turning gold carriers after they were conned by agents who promised them lucrative jobs there. The women, in their early 20s, had arrived on an Emirates flight (EK 566) at Terminal 2 on the first day of international operations on Tuesday.

A top DRI official told TNIE, “Their flight reached Bengaluru by 7:30 PM. Based on a DRI intelligence input, we frisked the women after they crossed the Green Channel (Immigration). They had smuggled gold in paste form in their undergarments, and stitched neatly inside their garments. We recovered a total of 5.2kg gold which has a market value of Rs 3.3 crore.”

Interrogation revealed that the women had left Chennai for Dubai just last month after they were promised well-paid jobs. “They were made to believe that women who went there had lucrative careers. After reaching foreign shores, they realised there were no jobs and they had been duped. The women were told they would be paid their return flight tickets to India only if they agreed to smuggle the gold. The trio was doing it for the first time,” he explained.

Their tickets were booked together but they were seated separately on the flight. “There is a possibility that there is a much bigger racket by gold smugglers who are making use of gullible women. We are exploring this angle,” he added. A case was booked against them under the Customs Act 1962. Investigations are on.

BENGALURU: In one of the biggest gold seizures made from passengers flying into Bengaluru, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 5.2kg of gold valued at Rs 3.3 crore, from three women coming from Dubai. The women, natives of Chennai, were coerced into turning gold carriers after they were conned by agents who promised them lucrative jobs there. The women, in their early 20s, had arrived on an Emirates flight (EK 566) at Terminal 2 on the first day of international operations on Tuesday. A top DRI official told TNIE, “Their flight reached Bengaluru by 7:30 PM. Based on a DRI intelligence input, we frisked the women after they crossed the Green Channel (Immigration). They had smuggled gold in paste form in their undergarments, and stitched neatly inside their garments. We recovered a total of 5.2kg gold which has a market value of Rs 3.3 crore.” Interrogation revealed that the women had left Chennai for Dubai just last month after they were promised well-paid jobs. “They were made to believe that women who went there had lucrative careers. After reaching foreign shores, they realised there were no jobs and they had been duped. The women were told they would be paid their return flight tickets to India only if they agreed to smuggle the gold. The trio was doing it for the first time,” he explained. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Their tickets were booked together but they were seated separately on the flight. “There is a possibility that there is a much bigger racket by gold smugglers who are making use of gullible women. We are exploring this angle,” he added. A case was booked against them under the Customs Act 1962. Investigations are on.