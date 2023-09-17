Help us identify SWD encroachments: BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To address the issue of flooding, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had started an encroachment clearance drive on rajakaluves in many places, however the exercise came to stand still with many approaching courts for stay. Now, the High Court has directed BBMP to complete the survey by September 20 and submit a report.

Following the order, BBMP has asked people to send photos and other details of SWD encroachment to the storm water executive engineer, by Sept 20. The request was made public late on Friday night through a notification from the BBMP, and has requested the citizens to provide information along with photographs to the executive engineers of the respective division.

Residents of Shivajinagar, Shanthinagar, Pulakeshinagar, Sarvagnanagar, Hebbal and CV Ramannagar in East Zone and Rajajinagar, Chamarajpete, Govindrajnagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Gandhinagar and Malleshwaram in West Zone, Vijaynagar, Padmanabhanagar and Basavangudi in South Zone can approach their executive engineers, and residents of BTM Layout, Jayanagar Chickpet, can approach executive engineers of Koramangala Valley.

connect with Executive Engineers:

BENGALURU: To address the issue of flooding, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had started an encroachment clearance drive on rajakaluves in many places, however the exercise came to stand still with many approaching courts for stay. Now, the High Court has directed BBMP to complete the survey by September 20 and submit a report. Following the order, BBMP has asked people to send photos and other details of SWD encroachment to the storm water executive engineer, by Sept 20. The request was made public late on Friday night through a notification from the BBMP, and has requested the citizens to provide information along with photographs to the executive engineers of the respective division. Residents of Shivajinagar, Shanthinagar, Pulakeshinagar, Sarvagnanagar, Hebbal and CV Ramannagar in East Zone and Rajajinagar, Chamarajpete, Govindrajnagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Gandhinagar and Malleshwaram in West Zone, Vijaynagar, Padmanabhanagar and Basavangudi in South Zone can approach their executive engineers, and residents of BTM Layout, Jayanagar Chickpet, can approach executive engineers of Koramangala Valley.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); connect with Executive Engineers: