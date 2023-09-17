‘Need to strengthen the process of accreditation’: Former ISRO Chairman K Radhakrishnan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Most higher educational institutions don’t come to accreditation agencies as they have fear of failure which needs to be taken into account, said Prof K Radhakrishnan, Chairperson IIT, Kanpur and former Secretary to the ISRO.

He was speaking at the 29th Foundation Day celebrations of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), in Bengaluru and said that there is an urgent need to strengthen the process of the accreditation system in India and brace for future challenges.

He added, “Accreditation and ranking are very important aspects for nation-building process, whether it is NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council), NBA (National Board of Accreditation) there should be a mechanism to check and validate the data submitted by institutions to authenticate their validity.” Radhakrishnan also emphasised the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and discussed relevant issues in the education field.

Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, Executive Committee, NAAC stressed on entire gamut of the accreditation process and the need for transparency and integrity in assessments. Prof Ganesan Kannabiran, Director, NAAC explained the reforms proposed and making NAAC credible and more transparent over the next couple of years.

He added, “Lots of reforms have been taken up although they are in the initial stages. Once Prof Radhakrishnan’s committee recommendations are implemented, NAAC will become a more transparent organisation and play a crucial role in the educational system.”

BENGALURU: Most higher educational institutions don’t come to accreditation agencies as they have fear of failure which needs to be taken into account, said Prof K Radhakrishnan, Chairperson IIT, Kanpur and former Secretary to the ISRO. He was speaking at the 29th Foundation Day celebrations of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), in Bengaluru and said that there is an urgent need to strengthen the process of the accreditation system in India and brace for future challenges. He added, “Accreditation and ranking are very important aspects for nation-building process, whether it is NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council), NBA (National Board of Accreditation) there should be a mechanism to check and validate the data submitted by institutions to authenticate their validity.” Radhakrishnan also emphasised the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and discussed relevant issues in the education field.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, Executive Committee, NAAC stressed on entire gamut of the accreditation process and the need for transparency and integrity in assessments. Prof Ganesan Kannabiran, Director, NAAC explained the reforms proposed and making NAAC credible and more transparent over the next couple of years. He added, “Lots of reforms have been taken up although they are in the initial stages. Once Prof Radhakrishnan’s committee recommendations are implemented, NAAC will become a more transparent organisation and play a crucial role in the educational system.”