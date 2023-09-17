Special drive against pvt vehicles, Rs 9.24L collected as penalty in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After multiple complaints against private travel operators for charging exorbitantly and carrying goods in passenger vehicles, Transport Department officials carried out a special checking drive in Karnataka and collected Rs 9.24 lakh as fine from the violators.

The special drive was carried out on contract carriage vehicles, omnibuses, All India Tourist Omni Buses (AITOB), maxi cabs and others. The permit details, tax dues, vehicle documents and other details were checked in the special drive.

The Transport Department has also collected Rs 3.2 lakh tax from the vehicles. There were 189 cases of permit violation and three vehicles were seized.

Fancy number auction

State Transport Department in line with Rule 46 (AA) of Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 has invited applications for the allotment of fancy registration numbers for Light Motor Vehicles (cars, jeeps etc) between 1 and 9999. The auction will be done at the Transport Commissioner’s Office, Shantinagar for the series ‘KA 03/NS attached to the Bengaluru (East) Kasturinagar RTO at noon on Sep 27.

Face action for harassing passengers: Top cop

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said Saturday that stringent action will be taken against auto rickshaw drivers for harassing passengers over fares.

The top cop was speaking at the AskCPBlr session, the last for August, and said that regulations will be introduced and enforced to curb noise pollution.

He also warned that appropriate action will be taken for wrong-way driving. During the session, road accidents and safety measures were also discussed.

