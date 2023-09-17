When college projector lands at centre of non-crime

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The principal of the Government Arts College on Ambedkar Veedhi was in for a shock when he could not find an expensive smart class projector in one of the classrooms recently. Assuming that it had been stolen, he filed a complaint with the jurisdictional police. Starting the due investigation, the police spoke to the staffers as they initially suspected it to be an insider job. But in the end, it turned out to be a case of baseless fright and lack of communication between different staffers in the college.

It all started on September 8, when the principal, PT Srinivasa Naika, was on rounds of the college during an exam for degree students. When he entered Room Number 43, he noticed that the projector was not in its place.

The entire college searched and there was no trace of the electronic item that cost Rs 80,000. The projector and a smart board had been given to the college by the state government as part of its digital education programme.

Naika told The New Indian Express, “The projector was not seen when I went to the classroom during the exams. I filed a police complaint.”

A police officer, who is part of the investigation, said, “After the complaint was registered, we spoke to a few people in the college.”

That was when it was found that the projector had been taken by a technician to get repaired as it was not working.

The police checked whether this information too was correct. They are now in the process of closing the case that had been registered under IPC 380 (theft). “The Principal who was not aware of it had filed the complaint,” said the officer. The principal said that the projector has been returned after repairs.

