Delhi-based hairdresser goes missing from Bengaluru airport amid concern over joining new job

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old Hairdresser who flew from New Delhi to Bengaluru to work at a salon has gone missing from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). An FIR has been filed at the airport police station by his friend on Sunday evening.

Yogeshkumar Rojana

Yogeshkumar Rojana had arrived at Terminal 1 by an Indigo flight on September 15 to take on a new job at a salon at Kamannahalli, where his friend Anees worked. Rojana is a native of Delhi and has two young children. Anees, a native of Uttar Pradesh employed in Bengaluru presently filed an FIR pertaining to 'Missing Person' on Sunday.

He told TNIE, “Rojana was running his own salon in Delhi but was unhappy with the money he made. I have known him for the last three years. Since he could earn more in Bengaluru using his skills, I recommended him to my owner who agreed to hire him in our salon. So, he flew from Delhi here and I had gone to the airport to receive him.”

Rojana had already worked as a Hairdresser in Bengaluru for three years in the past before he returned to his native place in Delhi to launch his own salon, he added.

Anees said, “Rojana appeared mentally disturbed about taking on the new position. After I met him on Friday at the airport, he kept saying he did not want to take up the job. He spoke to his wife too and she decided to book his return ticket to Delhi. Since no tickets were available immediately, she booked them for the following morning (Sept 16) by Akasa Air. I left him at the airport and went home. He said he would wait at the airport for the night and board the morning flight.”

However, he never boarded the flight and reached Delhi.

Rojana’s wife reached out to Anees to help track him.

“I repeatedly called his number and found the phone was switched off. I approached the airport police for help and filed an FIR today (Sept 17) evening under the `Man Missing’ section. I had approached the police yesterday too following which they tracked his phone abandoned at a location 20 km from the airport,” said Anees.

There is a suspicion that he walked away from the airport and is somewhere inside Bengaluru, Anees added. Investigations are on to trace him.

