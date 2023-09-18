Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka: 18kg of plastic collected in 10 hRs

Published: 18th September 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Sanjeev Kishore the General Manager of South Western Railway Zone inspected the station and urged passengers to use cloth bags instead of plastic bags in the interest of the environment.

For representational purpose (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Swachhta Pakhwada (Cleanliness Fortnight) commenced at KSR railway station on Saturday, with Sanjeev Kishore the General Manager of South Western Railway Zone launching the event.
An eye-catching sculpture of the planet earth was created by the Environment and Housing Department using the 18 kg of plastic waste collected within just ten hours inside the station. A Plastic Asura (demon) was also walking around to create awareness on dangers of single-use plastic and urging people to give plastic.  

An official release said the first day was observed as ‘Swachhta Awareness Day’ during which, the importance of cleanliness and the ban on single use plastic in railway premises was highlighted. The Swacchta pledge was administered to officers and station staff.

A signature campaign and walkathon was held inside the station premises led by the GM. Kishore inspected the station and urged passengers to use cloth bags instead of plastic bags in the interest of the environment. Bharat Scout & Guides unit conducted a streetplay to sensitise passengers, and encourage cleanliness in the station premises. The Pakhwada has been launched in Mysuru and Hubballi divisions as well.

