21-year-old murdered by friends in Bengaluru's Sampigehalli

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three persons, who allegedly murdered a 21-year-old youth by slitting his throat over personal enmity on Sunday, surrendered before the Sampigehalli police on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Farooq Khan, a welder from RK Hegde Nagar. The police have arrested the accused Suhail, Mubarak and Ali Akram.

Police said the accused trio and the deceased were friends and they went to Khan’s house and took him out in an autorickshaw belonging to one, Nawaz, on Sunday afternoon. Khan had not returned home since then and his brother Shabbir Ahmed Khan went to Sampigehalli police station to file a missing person’s complaint on Monday morning. By that time, the accused also came to the police station to surrender, stating that they had murdered Khan.

Investigations revealed that Khan had scolded them over a trivial issue and told their other friends that they were drug addicts.

"The accused had taken Khan in a rickshaw to Arkavathy Layout, where there was an argument between them over the same issue, following which the accused murdered him by slitting his throat with a knife. The accused had dumped the body in a drain,” the police added.



