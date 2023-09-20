Half-done SWD network leaves dozens of homes flooded in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru on Monday recorded 22.2mm rainfall, leaving many streets flooded and homes inundated, particularly in Ilyas Nagar, Fayazabad and Krishna Nagar of Yelachenahalli ward in South Bengaluru. Activists and residents blamed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) unfinished drain network, pending for five months, for the flooding.

Gulab Pasha, a social activist, said even 10mm of rain in Bengaluru South is enough to flood areas like Kanaka Nagar, Fayazabad, Ilyas Nagar and Krishna Nagar of Yelachenahalli ward. “The main reason for flooding is pending storm water drain (SWD) work along 360 metres of drain network, on a 40-ft road of Fayazabad. Due to heavy rain on Monday, sewage water entered many homes. The issue of flooding was highlighted many times at Bangalore South MLA M Krishnappa’s office, but there has been no response,” said Pasha.

He also highlighted that drain work was stuck due to the contractors’ protest, and BBMP was not clearing pending bills. Sheik Salman, a resident of the area, said that due to heavy rain, even the manholes were overflowing and dirty water had entered underground water sumps and homes. “At one point, we had to break the cover of a nearby drain to remove the water,” he said.

Executive Engineer, SWD, BBMP, Srilakshmi said work has been hit since August. “So far, we have completed 130 metres of SWD work. The total project cost is Rs 3 crore. After the area was flooded on August 31 this year, we requested the contractor to continue the work. Once the 2.5-metre wide SWD work between 40-ft main road of Fayazabad and the Government School at Yelachenahalli is completed, low-lying areas of the ward will not be flooded,” Srilakshmi said.

Apart from Yelachenahalli, Varthur Main Road, Balagere Main Road and Croma Road in Bellandur, Mahadevapura were also flooded. Vehicles were stranded at underpasses. Water was pumped out early Tuesday morning.



