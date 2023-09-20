Home Cities Bengaluru

Memories of bygone era

Themed around heritage homes, filmmaker Prataya Saha’s film, starring Anshulika Kapoor and Shounak Sen Bharat, is getting a US theatrical release.

Published: 20th September 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Shonar Khacha: The Golden Cage

Shonar Khacha: The Golden Cage.

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A heritage home could evoke feelings of nostalgia, something filmmaker Prataya Saha taps into in his film, Shonar Khacha: The Golden Cage. Passing by a decades-old home could leave you feeling awestruck, but oftentimes, it’s a different story for the inhabitants.

The 10-minute film is set in Kolkata in 1989. “To give you a little historical backdrop, Kolkata was the erstwhile British capital which had palatial houses which belonged to the sons and daughters of erstwhile landlords but they went into bankruptcy during the ’70s as the economy changed and the jobs changed.

As a result, in the ’80s, and ’90s, they would sell the houses which needed large sums to maintain,” he says, adding the film has a personal touch since he has seen this happening with his extended family. The film explores the struggle of the people to try to hold onto past glory while burning themselves out in the process

Saha mentions the story was given to him by a fellow filmmaker and friend Victor Mukherjee, who had scribbled the idea on a piece of paper and suggested if he would like to make a film on it. “What I like about the story is it’s a very personal one to everyone. For example, the first reaction of the person at whose house we shot this film was ‘This is my story’,” recalls Saha. 

The movie stars Anshulika Kapoor, and fashion designer Shounak Pushpita Sen Bharat in lead roles, and the music is done by musician Sanjeev Thomas. After the movie was received well at film festivals, Saha says it is currently getting a theatrical release in California. 

“We are doing a theatrical release from September 22, which will help us in qualifying for big-ticket awards. Also, the film is going to go on a six-city tour in the United Kingdom in the first week of October,” says Saha. Apart from that, it will also premiere at the International Film Festival of South Asia, Toronto, on October 14. 

“The film festival has Anurag Kashyap as the chief guest, whose movie Kennedy will also be screened,” says Saha, adding that once the international tours are over, the team is planning to screen in Bengaluru sometime in December. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prataya Saha Shonar Khacha: The Golden Cage Kolkata

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp