Over 10,000 PoP idols immersed on Day 1 of 10 day Ganesha festival in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the first day of the Ganesha festival, 418 mobile immersion tanks and 39 kalyanis in BBMP limits recorded 1,52,965 idol immersions on Monday. Over 10,000 Plaster Of Paris idols were also collected after immersion. The PoP idols were banned by the BBMP, and officials said that due to the new rules and awareness, the number of PoP idols has drastically come down this year.

Despite the ban, 10,248 PoP Ganesha idols were found in the mobile immersion tanks. No PoP idols were allowed for immersion in lakes.

“The government has brought in new rules and also announced the imposition of fines and jail against those manufacturing and selling PoP idols.

Awareness campaigns, by the government civic agencies and NGOs, have ensured a decrease in the numbers of PoP idols, and we hope to see a further dip in the numbers next year,” said Ram Prasad, co-founder, of Friends Of Lakes.

The officials noted that Bengaluru south witnessed the highest number of idol immersions with close to 60,000 idol immersions and most of them were at Yediyuru Lake. Around 36,000 idols were immersed at the west zone, mostly at Sankey Tank Kalyani.

21-FT ECO-FRIENDLY GANESHA IDOL ENTERS ASIA BOOK OF RECORDS

Bengaluru: Bengaluru students have created a 21-foot-tall statue of Lord Ganesha which is claimed to be the world’s largest idol made using upcycled materials. The idol was crafted by Shantamani Kala Kendra in collaboration with Jain (Deemed-to-be University) School of Design, Media, and Creative Arts. The Asia Book of World Records acknowledged this accomplishment, which was created in 21 hrs by 21 students, instructors and staff, with 21 kg of flour and 108 kg of newspaper.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY FOR IDOL IMMERSION

Follow these traffic rules in KG Halli, Pulakeshinagar

Vehicles restricted from Nagawara Junction to Pottery Circle Road between 10am and 10pm

Traffic from Netaji Circle towards Pottery Circle prohibited

Temporary restrictions from Kensington Road via MEG Centre towards Ulsoor Lake

Traffic allowed from MEG Centre towards Kensington Rd

PARKING RESTRICTION

Parking of vehicles is restricted on both sides of Nagawara Junction to Pottery Circle, Govindapura Junction to Govindapura Police Station and from HBR Layout Siddappa Reddy Junction to Narendra Tent Junction, between Pottery Circle to Lazar Road, Sindhi Colony junction to War Memorial, around Halasoor lake main gate and the lake periphery.



BENGALURU: On the first day of the Ganesha festival, 418 mobile immersion tanks and 39 kalyanis in BBMP limits recorded 1,52,965 idol immersions on Monday. Over 10,000 Plaster Of Paris idols were also collected after immersion. The PoP idols were banned by the BBMP, and officials said that due to the new rules and awareness, the number of PoP idols has drastically come down this year. Despite the ban, 10,248 PoP Ganesha idols were found in the mobile immersion tanks. No PoP idols were allowed for immersion in lakes. “The government has brought in new rules and also announced the imposition of fines and jail against those manufacturing and selling PoP idols. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Awareness campaigns, by the government civic agencies and NGOs, have ensured a decrease in the numbers of PoP idols, and we hope to see a further dip in the numbers next year,” said Ram Prasad, co-founder, of Friends Of Lakes. The officials noted that Bengaluru south witnessed the highest number of idol immersions with close to 60,000 idol immersions and most of them were at Yediyuru Lake. Around 36,000 idols were immersed at the west zone, mostly at Sankey Tank Kalyani. 21-FT ECO-FRIENDLY GANESHA IDOL ENTERS ASIA BOOK OF RECORDS Bengaluru: Bengaluru students have created a 21-foot-tall statue of Lord Ganesha which is claimed to be the world’s largest idol made using upcycled materials. The idol was crafted by Shantamani Kala Kendra in collaboration with Jain (Deemed-to-be University) School of Design, Media, and Creative Arts. The Asia Book of World Records acknowledged this accomplishment, which was created in 21 hrs by 21 students, instructors and staff, with 21 kg of flour and 108 kg of newspaper. TRAFFIC ADVISORY FOR IDOL IMMERSION Follow these traffic rules in KG Halli, Pulakeshinagar Vehicles restricted from Nagawara Junction to Pottery Circle Road between 10am and 10pm Traffic from Netaji Circle towards Pottery Circle prohibited Temporary restrictions from Kensington Road via MEG Centre towards Ulsoor Lake Traffic allowed from MEG Centre towards Kensington Rd PARKING RESTRICTION Parking of vehicles is restricted on both sides of Nagawara Junction to Pottery Circle, Govindapura Junction to Govindapura Police Station and from HBR Layout Siddappa Reddy Junction to Narendra Tent Junction, between Pottery Circle to Lazar Road, Sindhi Colony junction to War Memorial, around Halasoor lake main gate and the lake periphery.