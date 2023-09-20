Three killed as car topples near Tumakuru-Bengaluru National Highway

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three men were killed, while two others were injured, when the car in which they were travelling toppled near Anchepalya on the Tumakuru-Bengaluru National Highway, in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Dareddy, Nirosh and Augustine, all aged between 25 and 30 years. Mithun Yadav, who was driving the car, and Shatrughan sustained injuries in the accident. All five were working with a multinational firm located in Manyata Tech Park near Hebbal.

Police said the incident occurred in front of Jindal College for Women near Anchepalya at around 4.30 am on Monday when their car toppled after hitting the safety wall of the highway.

“Three persons were killed on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries. Rash and negligent driving has led to the mishap. The friends had gone on a trip and were returning when the mishap occurred,” the Nelamangala traffic police added in a statement.

