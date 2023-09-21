Home Cities Bengaluru

Apartment wall turns loo after Metro station replaces toilets

The stench and ungainly sight of people openly relieving themselves behind the compound wall have forced residents at Royal Heritage to permanently shut their windows and balconies facing the station.

Published: 21st September 2023 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Residents staying near Benniganahalli Metro Station on Old Madras Road are at the receiving end as people relieve themselves in the open

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The removal of two public toilet complexes to facilitate construction of Benniganahalli Metro Station, which figures on the upcoming KR Pura-Baiyappanahalli line to be launched shortly, has impacted residents of a nearby apartment. The stench and ungainly sight of people openly relieving themselves behind the compound wall have forced them to permanently shut their windows and balconies facing the station. 

Nearly 500 residents live at Royal Heritage Apartments, which borders Benniganahalli Metro Station on Old Madras Road.  

Saji Verghese, an apartment owner, told TNIE, “The comfort stations on either side of the present Benniganahalli station were used by pedestrians as well as long-distance travellers who alight by the thousands throughout the day. Now they are using the vacant space in front of the station and our apartment complex wall, which stinks unbearably. Most of residents keep their balconies shut to avoid the sights and stench.”

Srikanth Bhaskar, a resident on the third floor, said, “It’s a very embarrassing sight for all of us. I don’t even tell guests we have a balcony as they would step out to enjoy some fresh air. When the toilets were there, drivers, conductors and bus passengers would use them. Now, they use our compound wall. We cannot blame them, the government needs to provide toilets.” 

Fourth floor resident Payal Choudhuri said the unpleasant view of people attending to nature’s call from her house was annoying. “There is vacant land too. I have kids aged 10 and 6 years. I don’t want them to get exposed to this view on a daily basis. It is terrible for houses on the ground floor as the stench is unbearable, and it’s a health hazard too. They don’t open their  windows at all.” 

Despite repeated queries on this over two days, top BMRCL officials refused to respond. Chief Engineer, Storm Water Management, BBMP, Praveen Lingaiah assured TNIE that they would try to find a solution. “We need to find some public space there. If land is available, we will rebuild the toilets at the earliest.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Benniganahalli Metro Station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp