Apartment wall turns loo after Metro station replaces toilets

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The removal of two public toilet complexes to facilitate construction of Benniganahalli Metro Station, which figures on the upcoming KR Pura-Baiyappanahalli line to be launched shortly, has impacted residents of a nearby apartment. The stench and ungainly sight of people openly relieving themselves behind the compound wall have forced them to permanently shut their windows and balconies facing the station.

Nearly 500 residents live at Royal Heritage Apartments, which borders Benniganahalli Metro Station on Old Madras Road.

Saji Verghese, an apartment owner, told TNIE, “The comfort stations on either side of the present Benniganahalli station were used by pedestrians as well as long-distance travellers who alight by the thousands throughout the day. Now they are using the vacant space in front of the station and our apartment complex wall, which stinks unbearably. Most of residents keep their balconies shut to avoid the sights and stench.”

Srikanth Bhaskar, a resident on the third floor, said, “It’s a very embarrassing sight for all of us. I don’t even tell guests we have a balcony as they would step out to enjoy some fresh air. When the toilets were there, drivers, conductors and bus passengers would use them. Now, they use our compound wall. We cannot blame them, the government needs to provide toilets.”

Fourth floor resident Payal Choudhuri said the unpleasant view of people attending to nature’s call from her house was annoying. “There is vacant land too. I have kids aged 10 and 6 years. I don’t want them to get exposed to this view on a daily basis. It is terrible for houses on the ground floor as the stench is unbearable, and it’s a health hazard too. They don’t open their windows at all.”

Despite repeated queries on this over two days, top BMRCL officials refused to respond. Chief Engineer, Storm Water Management, BBMP, Praveen Lingaiah assured TNIE that they would try to find a solution. “We need to find some public space there. If land is available, we will rebuild the toilets at the earliest.”

BENGALURU: The removal of two public toilet complexes to facilitate construction of Benniganahalli Metro Station, which figures on the upcoming KR Pura-Baiyappanahalli line to be launched shortly, has impacted residents of a nearby apartment. The stench and ungainly sight of people openly relieving themselves behind the compound wall have forced them to permanently shut their windows and balconies facing the station. Nearly 500 residents live at Royal Heritage Apartments, which borders Benniganahalli Metro Station on Old Madras Road. Saji Verghese, an apartment owner, told TNIE, “The comfort stations on either side of the present Benniganahalli station were used by pedestrians as well as long-distance travellers who alight by the thousands throughout the day. Now they are using the vacant space in front of the station and our apartment complex wall, which stinks unbearably. Most of residents keep their balconies shut to avoid the sights and stench.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Srikanth Bhaskar, a resident on the third floor, said, “It’s a very embarrassing sight for all of us. I don’t even tell guests we have a balcony as they would step out to enjoy some fresh air. When the toilets were there, drivers, conductors and bus passengers would use them. Now, they use our compound wall. We cannot blame them, the government needs to provide toilets.” Fourth floor resident Payal Choudhuri said the unpleasant view of people attending to nature’s call from her house was annoying. “There is vacant land too. I have kids aged 10 and 6 years. I don’t want them to get exposed to this view on a daily basis. It is terrible for houses on the ground floor as the stench is unbearable, and it’s a health hazard too. They don’t open their windows at all.” Despite repeated queries on this over two days, top BMRCL officials refused to respond. Chief Engineer, Storm Water Management, BBMP, Praveen Lingaiah assured TNIE that they would try to find a solution. “We need to find some public space there. If land is available, we will rebuild the toilets at the earliest.”