Bengaluru: Man kidnapped by friends of girlfriend’s brother 

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old man, who was previously working at Kempegowda International Airport on contract basis, has approached police, claiming that he was kidnapped while he was sorting out differences with his girlfriend at a KSRTC bus stand.

The victim told the police that three unidentified men forcibly took him in a car and assaulted him for talking to his girlfriend. The accused allegedly kept him in their custody for four hours before releasing him at Jayanagar 9th Block. In a swift operation, the Upparpet police arrested the accused on Wednesday. The accused, who are friends of the girl’s brother, had abducted the victim to threaten him to stay away from the girl.

The victim is JP Darshan, a resident of a PG accommodation near Chandra Layout. The incident occurred on Sunday. Darshan was sitting with his girlfriend at platform number 4 at the KSRTC terminal when the accused kidnapped him around 3.30 pm. The gang escaped after dropping him near Ragigudda in Jayanagar 9th Block around 7.30 pm. The victim reported the matter to the police on Monday.

Darshan, who is from Sakaleshpura, was working at the airport on contract basis for the last eight years. He quit around two months ago. He was in love with a girl from Somwarpet for the last three years. “He said his girlfriend is also working at the airport. The two stopped talking over some differences. He then called her to the KSRTC bus stop to talk and sort out the differences. After kidnapping, the accused took him to a room in Wilson Garden and attacked him. After four hours of confinement, they dropped him after threatening him with dire consequences,” said the police.

The accused were arrested on Wednesday. “They are friends of the girl’s brother. The accused kidnapped the victim at the behest of the brother in order to warn the victim to keep himself away from the woman,” the officer added.

