Final notification on delimitation coming soon; 225 wards on anvil    

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government will soon issue the final notification for delimitation of wards in Bengaluru, from the existing 198 to 225. This is after the 12-week deadline issued by the Karnataka High Court came to an end on September 18, and so did the time for sending objections to the draft notification.

Sources in the urban development department said they are ready with the final notification to increase the number of wards from 198 to 225 in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, and the state government will issue it any time soon. With this exercise, the government is just a few steps away from holding elections to the BBMP Council whose term ended on September 10, 2020. Since then, there has been no elected body in the Palike.

“The 3000-plus objections were disposed of. Some minor alterations were done, based on recommendations and suggestions from the public,” said a UDD official.

On August 4, 2023, the government had issued a fresh notification with regard to delimitation of 225 wards by rejecting the BJP government’s proposal for 243 wards. The government notification stated that delimitation was done based on the 2011 census, and accordingly, each ward will have a population of roughly 37,257. According to UDD sources, the government has made minor changes, keeping the objections in mind.

As per the draft notification issued on August 18, the four assembly constituencies of KR Puram, Bommanahalli, Dasarahalli and RR Nagar will have 12 wards each. Similarly, the number of wards recommended was from the existing 7-10 at Byatarayanapura, 4-5 seats at Yelahanka and 7-8 wards in Mahalakshmi Layout. Jayanagar and Malleswaram were recommended for 6 from 7 wards. In Vijayanagar and BTM Layout assemblies, it was recommended to increase the wards from 8 to 9.

The move is considered a step closer to holding the municipality polls at the earliest. Sources close to Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said the idea was to hold elections for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike in December.

