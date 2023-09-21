Home Cities Bengaluru

Four held for abducting, extorting beef supplier in Bengaluru

The accused who came in a car kidnapped the beef supplier and the cleaner. They robbed him of Rs 9,000 cash and dropped the duo near St John’s Hospital.

Published: 21st September 2023 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four miscreants who had kidnapped and robbed a 52-year-old beef supplier have been arrested by the Adugodi police. The accused, in the guise of ring wing activists, intercepted the vehicle transporting beef from Ramanagara to beef stalls in the city. The incident happened on September 10 near the MICO Layout signal. The accused who came in a car kidnapped the beef supplier and the cleaner. They robbed him of Rs 9,000 cash and dropped the duo near St John’s Hospital.

The meat supplier, Javed Baig — a resident of  Ramanagara, was kidnapped by Mohammed of BTM Layout, Karthik, Dinesh and Madhu.

Baig was heading to Tilaknagar via MG Road to supply beef to a store owned by one Saleem when he was kidnapped. The accused demanded Rs 1 lakh and threatened to kill him if they were not paid. Javed managed to get Rs 9,000 from Saleem through UPI transaction and transferred the money to an online account given by the accused. After the accused dropped the victims, Baig found that his vehicle and the beef were stolen. The police traced the accused through the online transaction ID to which Baig had made the payment.

“Mohammed operates a beef stall in BTM Layout. Because of financial constraints he had not been able to stock beef at his store. That was why Mohammed and his friends planned to extort money from Baig and also steal beef from him,” said the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp