KSRTC conductors put forth Shakti painpoints, seek meeting with MD

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of the state government’s ambitious Shakti scheme completing three months, the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation has written to KSRTC Managing Director Anbu Kumar pointing out that conductors are facing a lot of problems in implementing the scheme.

In the letter dated September 19, Vijayabhaskar D A, general secretary of the federation, said, “The Shakti scheme that offers free travel to women in government buses have successfully completed three months. However, while implementing the scheme, conductors are facing a lot of problems.”

The federation has sought an emergency meeting with the managing director to convey the problems faced by conductors so that suitable solutions can be found to the issues.

Citing a recent example of harassment faced by conductors, Vijayabhaskar said, “On September 14, a KSRTC bus headed from Sigandur to Kolar. Four women boarded the bus and they had reserved their seats. As is the usual practice, conductor Ramanna checked the reservation ticket and marked it in the ticket chart and allowed them to travel.”

When the bus was crossing Ripponpete, the inspection team started verifying the tickets and found that the four women who got in by producing the reservation ticket were not given ‘zero tickets’. The conductor was issued an offence memo, he said. He added that they have mentioned this instance in the letter, but there are many more like this that need to be addressed.

Federation members said conductors can be suspended and transferred to a different bus depot. “The conductor did not issue zero tickets by force of his regular practice. It is not that he did this deliberately for his personal gain,” Vijayabhaskar said and insisted that till the conductors get used to the new scheme, action should not be taken against them. “They must be warned and let go till their old habits change,” he said.



