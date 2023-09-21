Man kills ex-security guard for making lewd comments about his daughter  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old man killed a former hotel security guard for making lewd comments about his daughter. Both the accused and victim are from Nepal and were residing at Seegehalli in Kadugodi. The incident happened on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Tejeshwar (40) and the accused as Dharmendra Singh. The accused killed the victim by punching him and also hitting him with a thermos flask.

On Wednesday morning, the duo along with two others had gone to a bar to drink. They later went to the house of the accused and sat there for some time.

After the other two left, the duo drank again and that was when Tejeshwar made lewd comments about Singh’s daughter.

In the evening, Singh called one of his friends offering him Rs 10,000 to dispose of Tejeshwar’s body. The friend then informed the police. The Kadugodi police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and arrested Singh from his residence.

Tejeshwar, who was working as a security guard, had lost his job two months ago because of his drinking habits. At the time of the murder, Singh’s wife had gone to work and children to school.

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old man killed a former hotel security guard for making lewd comments about his daughter. Both the accused and victim are from Nepal and were residing at Seegehalli in Kadugodi. The incident happened on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Tejeshwar (40) and the accused as Dharmendra Singh. The accused killed the victim by punching him and also hitting him with a thermos flask. On Wednesday morning, the duo along with two others had gone to a bar to drink. They later went to the house of the accused and sat there for some time. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After the other two left, the duo drank again and that was when Tejeshwar made lewd comments about Singh’s daughter. In the evening, Singh called one of his friends offering him Rs 10,000 to dispose of Tejeshwar’s body. The friend then informed the police. The Kadugodi police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and arrested Singh from his residence. Tejeshwar, who was working as a security guard, had lost his job two months ago because of his drinking habits. At the time of the murder, Singh’s wife had gone to work and children to school.