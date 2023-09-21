Home Cities Bengaluru

Man kills ex-security guard for making lewd comments about his daughter  

The deceased has been identified as Tejeshwar (40) and the accused as Dharmendra Singh. The accused killed the victim by punching him and also hitting him with a thermos flask.

Published: 21st September 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old man killed a former hotel security guard for making lewd comments about his daughter. Both the accused and victim are from Nepal and were residing at Seegehalli in Kadugodi. The incident happened on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Tejeshwar (40) and the accused as Dharmendra Singh. The accused killed the victim by punching him and also hitting him with a thermos flask.

On Wednesday morning, the duo along with two others had gone to a bar to drink. They later went to the house of the accused and sat there for some time. 

After the other two left, the duo drank again and that was when Tejeshwar made lewd comments about Singh’s daughter.

In the evening, Singh called one of his friends offering him Rs 10,000 to dispose of Tejeshwar’s body. The friend then informed the police. The Kadugodi police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and arrested Singh from his residence.

Tejeshwar, who was working as a security guard, had lost his job two months ago because of his drinking habits. At the time of the murder, Singh’s wife had gone to work and children to school.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp