Panel to probe Covid management, orders BBMP to hand over papers 

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An inquiry commission formed on August 26 to probe alleged irregularities in Covid management by the previous BJP-led government, has taken the first step by asking officials to send relevant documents regarding procurement and distribution of medicines and medical equipment by the state health department in the pandemic years.

The Karnataka Health and Medical Education department and other nodal agencies under them have been asked to cooperate and provide all necessary details. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath was directed to provide all books, papers, copies of letters and other documents in their possession containing any minute findings or details related to procurement and distribution of medicines, medical equipment and consumables during the Covid-19 pandemic, and details of testing, diagnosis, treatment and deaths caused due to Covid within BBMP limits, in a letter dated September 14, 2023. The details/complaints received regarding complaints on diagnosis and management of Covid-19 are to be shared.

The letter directed BBMP to share all the required information within seven days of receipt of the notice. BBMP Special Commissioner, Health, Dr KV Thrilok Chandra, said they received the letter a few days ago, and directed the chief health officer to collate all the data and send it to the commission. They are expected to send the reports within 15 days, he added.

The Karnataka Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL) was recently asked to share details of medical supplies (medicines, consumables and medical equipment) procured from March 2020 till March 2022, to the inquiry commission, KSMSCL Managing Director Chidananda S Vatare told The New Indian Express.

The commission, headed by Karnataka High Court Justice John Michael D’Cunha, will also probe allegations related to oxygen mismanagement and deaths due to shortage of oxygen, among other issues. They are expected to send the final report within three months of its inception.

