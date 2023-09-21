Private firm staffer accuses Vyalikaval police of abuse, torture, ends life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over the alleged harassment and torture by two policemen, including a police inspector, a 47-year-old man died by suicide, leaving behind a two page death note. He has accused five persons, including the two policemen, of forcing him to end his life.

Nagaraju V, a resident of Raghuvanahalli on Kanakapura Road, reportedly hanged to death from the ceiling fan, around 10:05am at his residence by hanging from the ceiling fan.

Around 10.30pm Tuesday, Nagaraju arrived home and told his wife N Vinutha that he was called by Vyalikaval police for questioning, and tortured in the police station. He said he had been called again for interrogation on Wednesday and that he was afraid to go. She encouraged him to go for the interrogation, saying everything would be fine. However, on Wednesday morning, as she left for work, he sent her a message around 10.05am, seeking forgiveness and expressing his last wish that she should take care of their son. He also sent the death note to her on WhatsApp. On receiving the message, Vinutha hurried back home around 11:30am, and found him dead.

Nagaraju worked as a loan documents verification executive at a private company in Peenya, whose owner had allegedly cheated a person identified as Nataraj, who had filed a complaint against him in Vyalikaval police station. Police are accused of summoning Nagaraju to the police station instead of the company owner.

In his two-page death note, the victim stated that the policemen hit him with a bat and their belts, and also kicked him. The names of the policemen are mentioned in the note, including the Vyalikaval police station inspector. He has also accused another policeman attached to Hennur police station of extorting Rs 8 lakh from him previously, and said police was demanding Rs 9 lakh more from him. A case of abetment to suicide under Section 306 was registered against the suspects, based on a complaint filed by Vinutha.

