Spacious parking lot getting ready in Yesvantpur railway station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A multi-level car parking that can accommodate 125 four-wheelers and 90 two-wheelers is coming up at Yesvantpur railway station. In addition, space to temporarily halt 40 autos or cabs and 50 two-wheelers too will be available.

These facilities are part of the redevelopment of Yesvantpur railway station. An official release said 6,000 sqm space will be available for parking plus 1200 sqm for parking in the open basement on the west side (Metro side or PF 6 side). The redevelopment project, which commenced in February 2023, is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 380 crore. It is slated for completion by July 2025.

“As part of Phase-1, construction work has commenced on the east side (PF 1). The construction of Multi-Level Car Parking (G+5), and ramps for elevated road with arrival/departure plaza is in progress,” it said. There will be separate arrival and departure points for vehicles.

BENGALURU: A multi-level car parking that can accommodate 125 four-wheelers and 90 two-wheelers is coming up at Yesvantpur railway station. In addition, space to temporarily halt 40 autos or cabs and 50 two-wheelers too will be available. These facilities are part of the redevelopment of Yesvantpur railway station. An official release said 6,000 sqm space will be available for parking plus 1200 sqm for parking in the open basement on the west side (Metro side or PF 6 side). The redevelopment project, which commenced in February 2023, is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 380 crore. It is slated for completion by July 2025.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “As part of Phase-1, construction work has commenced on the east side (PF 1). The construction of Multi-Level Car Parking (G+5), and ramps for elevated road with arrival/departure plaza is in progress,” it said. There will be separate arrival and departure points for vehicles.