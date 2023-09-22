Karnataka Forest Minister orders vaccination of wild cats in all zoos

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre on Thursday said even though no new cases of Feline Panleukopenia Virus (FPV) infection has been reported in Bannerghatta Biological Park, caution must be exercised. All wild cats in all zoos of Karnataka, including Mysuru Zoo, must be vaccinated, he said.

He also directed staffers of BBP not to mingle with employees of other zoos as many cases were reported here over the last few days. Khandre also directed the staffers not to visit other zoos.

He was speaking to the staffers after holding a meeting with BBP and forest department officials on the zoo premises. Khandre had held a detailed discussion with the staffers to take stock of the situation. He instructed them to ensure that there are sufficient medical equipment in place for the health of animals and staffers. Staffers should also ensure thorough and regular medical examination of all the animals to avoid any spread of the infection.

SAPLING WATCH

Khandre directed forest officials to undertake a survey of saplings to ascertain their survival rate. Holding a virtual interaction with staffers across Karnataka, he expressed displeasure at targets not being met and on the poor response.

Forest officials informed the minister that of the target of five crore saplings, 4.8 lakh have been planted and are well maintained.

Khandre directed the officials to conduct an audit and submit a report. He also sought a report on saplings distributed to farmers and their status.

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre on Thursday said even though no new cases of Feline Panleukopenia Virus (FPV) infection has been reported in Bannerghatta Biological Park, caution must be exercised. All wild cats in all zoos of Karnataka, including Mysuru Zoo, must be vaccinated, he said. He also directed staffers of BBP not to mingle with employees of other zoos as many cases were reported here over the last few days. Khandre also directed the staffers not to visit other zoos. He was speaking to the staffers after holding a meeting with BBP and forest department officials on the zoo premises. Khandre had held a detailed discussion with the staffers to take stock of the situation. He instructed them to ensure that there are sufficient medical equipment in place for the health of animals and staffers. Staffers should also ensure thorough and regular medical examination of all the animals to avoid any spread of the infection.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); SAPLING WATCH Khandre directed forest officials to undertake a survey of saplings to ascertain their survival rate. Holding a virtual interaction with staffers across Karnataka, he expressed displeasure at targets not being met and on the poor response. Forest officials informed the minister that of the target of five crore saplings, 4.8 lakh have been planted and are well maintained. Khandre directed the officials to conduct an audit and submit a report. He also sought a report on saplings distributed to farmers and their status.