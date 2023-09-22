Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Health Minister launches action plan for dementia

On World Alzheimer’s Day, observed on Thursday, September 21, the health minister launched the plan focusing on risk reduction and early diagnosis, which was planned in association with NIMHANS.

Published: 22nd September 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

On World Alzheimer’s Day, Karnataka launches a State Action Plan for Dementia on Thursday. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao says Dementia diagnosis, treatment, care and support will be prioritised in

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In order to ensure preparedness for an expected high incidence of dementia patients in India, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao declared dementia a public health priority on Thursday.

On World Alzheimer’s Day, observed on Thursday, September 21, the health minister launched the plan focusing on risk reduction and early diagnosis, which was planned in association with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) and Dementia India Alliance (DIA). The action plan will focus on creating public awareness, reduce stigma associated with the disease, screening high-risk groups (above 60 years) for dementia, providing home-based caregiver assistance, and promoting brain health and mental health for overall well being. The state will also maintain a registry to study the prevalence of the disease, Dr Pratima Murthy, Director, Nimhans, explained. 

Drawing comparisons with China, which is currently facing the issue of a increasing elderly pollution, the health minister said that with declining fertility rate in India, similar issue might arise here as well in the next few decades. It will increase the number of dementia patients too. “Despite India not having a national-level plan to tackle the disorder, the state has taken the initiative to facilitate people with the infrastructure, and financial and emotional support, especially for the caregivers,” the minister added.

More than five lakh individuals in Karnataka are estimated to be currently living with dementia, and symptoms are often pushed under the umbrella of old age, said Dr Radha S Murthy, President, DIA. 

Currently, with the Karnataka Brain Health initiative (Ka-Bhi), the diagnosis rate of dementia is around five per cent, which is expected to double in the next three years with the implementation of dementia action plan. Dementia remains incurable, noted Dr Murthy, and highlighted that 90 per cent of patients remain undiagnosed. Hence, the government intervention is necessary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIMHANS Dementia India Alliance World Alzheimer’s Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp