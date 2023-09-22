Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka High Court allows prof to serve as UoM V-C for now

The single judge also directed the state government to initiate a fresh process by appointing a search committee for appointing a vice-chancellor of the varsity.

Published: 22nd September 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

University of Mysore( Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Permitting Prof Lokanath N K to serve as vice-chancellor of the University of Mysore temporarily, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday put a rider that he should not take any major policy decision.  

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the interim order after hearing an appeal filed by Prof Lokanath. The court said the interim order was passed as an ad hoc measure to ensure that the administration and day-to-day affairs of the university does not suffer.

Prof Lokanath filed the appeal against the order by a single judge quashing his appointment on September 12. The single judge also directed the state government to initiate a fresh process by appointing a search committee for appointing a vice-chancellor of the varsity. The single judge had passed the order after hearing two petitions filed by Prof Sharath Ananthamurthy, son of UR Ananthamurthy, and Professor of Physics, University of Hyderabad, and Dr G Venkatesh Kumar questioning the appointment of Prof Lokanath.  

Questioning the legality of the appointment of Prof Lokanath on March 23, 2023, Ananthmurthy contended that it is shocking that the search committee included Prof Lokanath in the panel of three names recommended for the post though it was found that he is ineligible to be considered in pursuance of scrutiny of his credentials as per UGC regulations. 

