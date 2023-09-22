Water scarce, supply to Bengaluru will be hit only in January

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Supreme Court directing Karnataka to supply 5,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for a fortnight, alarm bells have started ringing in Bengaluru, which is completely dependent on the Cauvery river for its drinking water requirements. The heartening news is that there is no immediate danger, but there could be trouble lurking three months down the line if the October rain fails the city.

Bengaluru receives 1,450 Million Litres Per Day (MLD) or 700 cusecs, which is pumped for a distance of nearly 100km from TK Halli reservoir in Mandya.

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board Chairman N Jayaram told TNIE, “As of now, we are receiving adequate water and there will be no shortage in supply of drinking water to the city.”

BWSSB engineer-in-chief Suresh refused to entertain any questions on the matter. “I will discuss with the chairman after he arrives from Delhi and get back,” he said.

A BWSSB source familiar with the issue offered some clarity. “As of now, we have 60 Trillion Million Cubic (tmcft) of water available at Kabini and KRS reservoirs. Of this, 20 tmcft can be considered dead storage, which cannot be extricated. So, we have 40tmcft of water to be shared between Mandya, Mysuru and Bengaluru and a few other surrounding areas.”

Bengaluru requires 1.6 tmcft of water every month, which we can supply for a few months without any major issue. “The real problem is when Cauvery Stage V is commissioned early next year for 110 villages which will require .8 tmcft. We will have to provide 2.4 tmcft totally for Bengaluru alone,” he detailed.

Supplying Tamil Nadu 5,000 cusecs a day will add up to 75,000 cusecs in a fortnight or 37 tmcft. “If the City gets regular rain in October, we will be safe. If the rain gods are not kind to us, we are definitely in deep trouble on the water front,” the source said.

