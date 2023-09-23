‘Adopt a Monument’ hopes to restore monuments

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government will launch the ‘Adopt a Monument’ scheme, aiming to protect, conserve and restore nearly 550 monuments on a public-private partnership model on September 25.

Minister for Law, ParliaSmentary Affairs and Tourism HK Patil announced this at the curtain raiser of the Dakshin Bharat Utsav initiative, stressing the need for southern states to collaborate in promoting tourism. With four UNESCO-recognised heritage sites, including the recent addition of Belur, Halebidu and Somanathapura of the Hoysala period, alongside Hampi, Pattadakal and the Western Ghats, the state anticipates increased tourists.

The minister also emphasised Karnataka’s diverse tourism offerings, encompassing heritage, adventure, beach tourism, pilgrimage and environmental attractions.

The minister also announced a voluntary investment of Rs 500 crore made by the private sector, promoting tourism in the state. With the launch of Dakshin Bharat Utsav, in association with the FKCCI, the focus will be to invite small and medium enterprises to invest in tourism with an investors’ summit scheduled from December 14 to 16.

FKCCI president BV Gopal Reddy said investment opportunities for small and medium enterprises in tourism-related activities across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Puducherry will stimulate revenue generation and job creation.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government will launch the ‘Adopt a Monument’ scheme, aiming to protect, conserve and restore nearly 550 monuments on a public-private partnership model on September 25. Minister for Law, ParliaSmentary Affairs and Tourism HK Patil announced this at the curtain raiser of the Dakshin Bharat Utsav initiative, stressing the need for southern states to collaborate in promoting tourism. With four UNESCO-recognised heritage sites, including the recent addition of Belur, Halebidu and Somanathapura of the Hoysala period, alongside Hampi, Pattadakal and the Western Ghats, the state anticipates increased tourists. The minister also emphasised Karnataka’s diverse tourism offerings, encompassing heritage, adventure, beach tourism, pilgrimage and environmental attractions.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The minister also announced a voluntary investment of Rs 500 crore made by the private sector, promoting tourism in the state. With the launch of Dakshin Bharat Utsav, in association with the FKCCI, the focus will be to invite small and medium enterprises to invest in tourism with an investors’ summit scheduled from December 14 to 16. FKCCI president BV Gopal Reddy said investment opportunities for small and medium enterprises in tourism-related activities across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Puducherry will stimulate revenue generation and job creation.