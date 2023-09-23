Home Cities Bengaluru

Birthday boy, friend die as speeding bike rams roadside pole

Birthday celebrations ended in a tragedy after he along with his friend lost their lives in a road accident in Yeshwanthpur traffic police station limits in the early hours of Friday. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Birthday celebrations for a 23-year-old man, who was the son of a private university vice-chancellor, ended in a tragedy after he along with his friend lost their lives in a road accident in Yeshwanthpur traffic police station limits in the early hours of Friday. 

The victims are identified as D Nikhil, son of the V-C, and Manmohan (31), both residents of Sanjaynagar. Nikhil, who turned 23 on Friday, celebrated with family members. After cutting the cake, both Nikhil and Manmohan went for a ride on his BMW bike to meet other friends on MG Road. The incident occurred around 3.20 am on Friday near the BSNL office opposite Metro pillar 308 in RMC Yard on the Yeshwanthpur Road towards Tumakuru.

While returning home, Nikhil, who was reportedly riding the bike, is suspected to have lost balance while allegedly over-speeding and rammed a roadside electric pole, killing both himself and Manmohan on the spot. The two were not wearing helmets. Their bodies were shifted to MS Ramaiah Hospital for postmortem.

Nikhil was pursuing MBA at a private college in Kalyan Nagar and Manmohan was a loan recovery agent with a private bank.

“Nikhil left home to celebrate his birthday with his other friends on MG Road. However, it is not sure, if they went to MG Road or visited any other place. Over-speeding is suspected to have led to the accident. Blood samples of both the deceased have been collected and sent to FSL to ascertain if they were under the influence of alcohol. In the impact, both were thrown in the air and killed on the spot with severe head injuries. Chances of their survival would have been more if they were wearing helmets,” said an officer.
The Yeshwanthpur traffic police has registered a case and are further investigating.

