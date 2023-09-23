Denim on the D-Day

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In picturesque Hampshire, fashion designer Manoviraj Khosla’s daughter, Ahaana Khosla, an entrepreneur by profession, tied the knot with her childhood sweetheart, Shehan Minocher. Needless to say, like any other father, it was a day that Manoviraj had looked forward to. The bride wore a never-seen-before-washed faded denim lehenga with hand embroidery on it, brightening it up with a pop of colour. The groom, too, complemented the bride with a denim bandhgala.

This bespoke wedding trousseau was created and designed by Manoviraj himself. “We just did this washed-denim look. They did a lot of embroidery on it, where the base was first done with machine embroidery, and then on top of that, we did hand embroidery with French knots and sequins, beads, and the whole paraphernalia. We then accessorised it further with butterflies and different sorts of flower motifs,” says Manoviraj, speaking from the UK. He further adds, “The whole idea was to give it this sort of three-dimensional look, and it was just supposed to be something that’s fun, colourful, young, energetic, and different.”

Always known for his away-from-the-crowd thinking, the designer would not have let his daughter wear just another red lehenga. “Many people are going to wear the same red lehenga to every wedding. Each bride looks exactly the same as the other. My daughter was clear that she didn’t want to look like a cookie-cutter image. Where is the individuality?” says Manoviraj. The designer reveals that one of the main reasons to pick denim was because the fabric has its own identity and is one of the ‘trendiest’ in the world today, with big labels worldwide working with denim.

The process of creating this piece took almost two months, according to the designer. “We decided which wash we wanted and then went with the light blue. I even considered fraying or shredding it, but at least I went with a light blue wash. For the blouse, we went with the embroidery of a butterfly in the front,” he explains. While the bride managed to pull-off the look, the family thought of it as a ‘crazy idea’ when he suggested it. “When Ahaana finally thought about it, she thought it was a cool idea. It would be something so different,” says Manoviraj, who is now enjoying his upgrade to that of a father-in-law.

