Mask up, RSV infection on the rise among adults

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though the fear of Covid is gone and masks are not mandatory anymore, doctors advise citizens to follow appropriate ‘Covid etiquette’ as there is a sudden, unusual rise in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection cases. For the first time, there is a rise in RSV cases among adults, noted Dr Vivek Anand Padegal, Director (pulmonology), Fortis Hospital. In the past six weeks, he has seen close to 100 patients requiring hospitalisation, with 50 per cent of them being adults. The numbers are likely to be much higher if symptomatic patients in the OPD are tested for it. The RSV burden is generally associated with children as a seasonal disease, but adults are rarely diagnosed with it, the doctor added.

The sudden rise in cases is a cause for worry as people can suffer from long-term impact if timely treatment is not provided. Older patients with low oxygen levels can be more prone to a heart attack, and developing kidney and lung issues.

“We are also seeing a surge in RSV cases among infants and children. The previous year, we had seen 4-5 cases in six months, whereas now, 5-6 proven RSV cases are coming in every week,” said Dr Parimala V Thirumalesh, Sr Consultant (neonatology and paediatrics), Aster CMI Hospital.

RSV generally spreads through respiratory droplets and close human contact with infected people. Doctors have noted that though RSV is one of the most common respiratory pathogens affecting all age groups, Dr Vasunethra Kasargod, Consultant (pulmonology), Manipal Hospital, has attributed the rise in cases to be 40-50 per cent in influenza-like illnesses seen in the past two weeks.

Patients report flu-like symptoms like fever, cough, runny nose, breathlessness and bodyache. Since there is no vaccine to prevent RSV infection, patients undergo symptomatic treatment, with bronchodilators, antihistamines or even an antibiotic.

Dr Kasargod asked people to wear masks and follow good hand hygiene as a precautionary measure. High-risk individuals with underlying respiratory diseases such as asthma or interstitial lung diseases and other comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension or immuno-compromised state due to HIV, must be extra cautious.

