Police to write to city top cop against BBMP chief engineer

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Halasuru Gate police will be writing to the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and BBMP Chief Commissioner, bringing to their notice about the lack of cooperation from BBMP engineer-in-chief BS Prahalad in connection with the investigation into the BBMP lab fire tragedy.

According to police officials, even after Prahalad was served two notices to appear before the investigating officers, there has been no reply from his end. The Halasuru Gate police is investigating the case surrounding the fire tragedy which occurred at the Quality Assurance Lab at the BBMP’s head office on August 11 that claimed one life, and left eight people injured.

Investigators said they initially waited for Prahalad since he was tasked with an internal probe into the incident, and only last week, a report was given to the Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath in a sealed cover.

“It’s been 42 days since the incident. We have served two notices to Prahalad to appear before us to explain regarding the accident, safety measures and other matters, but he has not appeared. Since he is a corporation official holding a high position, we will write to Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, seeking his intervention to decide on the next course of action,” said an officer from Halasuru Gate police station.

Tough stand

An officer from the Central Police Division said that while the Halasuru Gate police will take a tough stand over Prahalad, since he is a government servant, they are following rules and will keep the Police Commissioner in the loop before taking any steps.

“In any other case, if a person fails to respond to a police notice twice, the police will either pick up the person or send another notice mentioning a tougher stand to be taken,” the official said.

Deputy Commissioner Of Police (Central Division) Shekhar H Tekkannavar said a person is supposed to bring along documents as mentioned in the police notice to give explanation.

“If he or she does not respond to a police notice, a natural course of action will have to be taken,” said Tekkannavar. On August 11, a fire tragedy was reported around 5 pm in which nine BBMP staffers suffered injuries. A day after the incident, Halasuru Gate police detained three BBMP staffers and let them off on station bail. Later, a notice was sent to Prahalad’s office, seeking explanation on staff details, CCTV footage, and steps taken at the lab, among other issues.



