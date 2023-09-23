Recipe for life

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: I woke with a heavy heart and with absolutely no plausible explanation as to why, especially since my life was a merry-carousal at the moment! Slowly it dawned on me that this is the month that I lost my mothers, one an in-law and the other, my biological one. They were strong, fierce and loyal women who wouldn’t hesitate to lop off the head of anyone who spelt a threat to their families.

They loved us unconditionally and they expressed it by re-creating, preparing and serving, with utmost generosity, the most delicious and exotic dishes from their undivided homeland. ‘Barkat’ was an oft- used word which loosely translated means ‘the more you share the more you receive’. I was truly blessed to have both these mercurial and entrancing women in my multi-cultural and multi-faith life that was full of love and laughter. There is plenty of ‘barkat’ going around for sure!

Since I lost both my ‘mother-mavericks’ this month, so September is always an emotional charged period for me. They have left an indelible mark on my personality and when I entertain or just nurture my family I feel their presence. I am tigress with the family, and I can say with aplomb that I love my spouse to distraction…I know no other way. I am just doing what my moms’ did. Ah yes! The husband is a lucky man!

So when the charming George Kuruvilla invited me for lunch at The Ritz Carlton, to meet with the very popular chef/author/historian Osama Jalali my interest was piqued. I was really excited as he was giving us an opportunity to savour his epicurean meal based on the ‘Lost Recipes of India’ and more so because he often cooked with his mom! Needless to say the four hour lunch was a gastronomical delight of shared stories, secret masalas, childhood reminiscing and much more. I’m sure both my moms must have been smiling down from ‘jannat’.

This week passed by in a blur and I loved it! Why should I feel apologetic when ‘auld’ Bangalore shows their affection and solidarity? The Oberoi has always been like a second home to me as my family and close friends have always been a part of their quiet elegance. They recently threw a very ‘niche-soiree’ to introduce the new menu at their very swish Polo Club (read: just an excuse to meet with their friends and patrons). The exclusive club resounded with laughter, song (they had a great band playing) and tempered conversations, ably abetted by some excellent small-plates and stupendous cocktails. Now that’s what we call a party.

Sometimes we can go weeks without talking and sometimes we can meet each other twice in one week! This happened with Tammy Ben-Haim, Consul-General of Israel to South India. The very chilled-out and gregarious Tammy threw a ‘niche-soiree’ with a couple of her expat and Indian friends at her residence. It was a blast. Then we met again at the ‘niche-soiree’ (yes! It is my fave word of the day) a private luncheon thrown by yours truly at Pangeo. My friends are as eclectic, unique and as ‘chilled-out’ as I am. The banter, the laughter, and the copious amount of food and drink imbibed will be written in stone.

Viva life...having the recipe of life isn’t enough…you still have to cook!

(The writers’ views are their own )

