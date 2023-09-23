Home Cities Bengaluru

With 3,797 free ECGs in 24 hours, Narayana Health sets a new record

On the sidelines of World Heart Day, observed on September 29, cardiologists aimed to educate people about the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases in India.

Narayana Health conducts 3,797 ECGs in a day and creates a world record.

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In an attempt to create awareness about cardiac health, and emphasise on the importance of regular screening for heart-related issues, Bengaluru-based Narayana Health performed 3,797 electrocardiograms (ECGs) within 24 hours, and created a Guinness World Record, on Thursday.

Dr Devi Shetty, Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health said, “Our attempt was made with the sole objective of creating awareness about health screening and the importance of regular check-ups to prevent heart diseases. It showcases the skill and dedication of our team, and we are proud to have set a new standard in cardiac care.”

On the sidelines of World Heart Day, observed on September 29, cardiologists aimed to educate people about the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases in India. They organised a camp within the hospital to perform free ECGs for people aged 18 and above.

The doctors also explained that no hospital had attempted such a record previously within a single facility. The threshold for creating the record was only 250 ECGs, which was achieved within the first few hours of the day.

ECG is a simple step performed for studying a person’s heart health. It records the electrical activity of the heart, allowing doctors to investigate further and start treatment accordingly, explained Dr Praveen Sadarmin, Consultant, Adult Cardiology, Narayana Health City. “India is already called the diabetes capital of the world, and is also likely to be the capital for cardiovascular diseases as well,” he added.

Besides substance abuse, and poor sedentary lifestyle, stress is a leading factor for heart diseases, especially among the younger generation. Citizen in the age group 30-40 are advised a annual ECG, to keep a check on heart blockages and other cardiac issues.

