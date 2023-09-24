Common sense can combat cyber crime: Bengaluru Police Commissioner

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cybercrime will persist as long as people remain ignorant about sharing information on social media, said Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Saturday.

During the Masika Janasamparka Sabhe, an interaction programme, on Saturday, residents of Koramangala, Electronic City and Madivala under South East Division raised concern on the increasing incidents of cyber crime, road accidents and drug abuse in their areas, primarily because of many colleges, private firms and pubs in the vicinity.

“Drug abuse is a threat to society. Easy availability has normalised usage, especially among the younger generation. Peer pressure and curiosity, driven by the influence of others, often result in addiction. While the police department continuously strives to make Bengaluru a drug-free city, it’s crucial to recognise that combating drugs is a shared responsibility involving society as well. As citizens, we must refrain from engaging in drug use,” the top cop said.

Discussing the increase in cyber crime cases, Dayananda highlighted the importance of common sense. He said nothing in life is truly free and people should not take things at face value. It’s crucial to be discerning about whom to trust, especially while being active on social media, he added.

“However, in case someone falls a victim to cyber crime, it’s imperative to report it promptly. This enables the police to initiate an investigation swiftly and block the source account before any funds can be transferred to multiple accounts,” he said.

Dayananda further added, “To make it more convenient for the public, we’ve also introduced the option to register cyber complaints at both law and order police stations and Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) stations.”

Residents also voiced concern on “lax” traffic conditions and called for the enforcement of stringent traffic regulations, particularly on weekends.

They also highlighted the rising number of road accidents and urged authorities to mark for humps and monitor drivers as precautionary measures.

DAYANANDA EXPRESSES SOLIDARITY WITH SPECIALLY ABLED PEOPLE

Bengaluru: City Police Commissioner B Dayananda expressed solidarity with the specially abled people on International Day of Sign Languages on Saturday. In a videp posted on X, the top cop communicated in sign language, highlighting the values of equality and inclusivity while reassuring about the entire police force being dedicated to serve and protect all individuals, regardless of any distinctions.

