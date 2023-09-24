Dementia care centres to be launched in five Indian cities

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Most Indian states are not equipped with dementia-care centres, memory clinics and daycare centres, and there is a need to improve the quality of services to cater to the high patient incidence,” said Dr Radha S Murthy, President of Dementia India Alliance (DIA).

Intending to extend dementia-related support to other states, a Bengaluru-based NGO, Nightingale Medical Trust (NMT) and DIA plan to provide care services across India.

Dr Murthy said that the NMT in association with DIA have launched a ‘Blue Button Movement’ - Together for Dementia, that focuses on extending dementia care services in Hyderabad, Chennai, Vizag, Delhi and also in Kerala. The organisation will work largely toward elder-care and has launched a helpline number - 8585990990. The helpline will provide service to patients, and guide caregivers.

She added that India is not well-equipped for dementia patients, however, Karnataka has been taking active steps to create an action plan with around 12 memory clinics, Karnataka-Brain Health Initiative (Ka-Bhi), online DemClinic support, and five-day care centres in and around Bengaluru.

On average, the National Dementia Support Line receives 3-5 calls every month from different states seeking care services or information, added Dr Murthy, and also noted that they receive inquires about residential care services through NMT. “Hence, we are looking to improve the quality of dementia care in India through ‘Blue Button Movement’,” she added.

Karnataka had recently announced dementia as a public health priority, and is focusing on early intervention, and providing support to caregivers as well. Experts have highlighted the need for dedicated dementia care as 90 per cent of patients remain undiagnosed. More than five lakh people are estimated to be living with dementia in Karnataka and about 8.8 million people across the country.

