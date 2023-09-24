Karnataka transport dept receives 13 awards for innovation, excellence

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) won nine awards while the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) won four awards during the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) Corporate Collateral National Awards function for its excellence and unique innovations.

The awards were given out at the 17th Global Communication Conclave organised by PRCI, in New Delhi on Friday.

Gulam Rehman, Information Commissioner, Bangladesh, M B Jayaram, Chief Emeritus, PRCI, Professor Matthew Hibberd, Director of the Institute of Media and Journalism (IMeG), Switzerland presented the awards.

KSRTC won Diamond Awards in Customer Friendly Company of the Year, Best Innovative Service of the Year, Corporate and Business Communication Campaign, Silver Awards in the Best Use of Technology in Customer Service, Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Best Innovative Product of the Year, Bronze Award in Unique HR Initiative, PR case Study and a consolation prize in the Print Regional House Journal.

BMTC won the Diamond Award in Corporate Brochure, Gold Award in the Best Use of Technology in Customer Service, Silver Award in Unique HR Initiative and Bronze Award in the most creative advertisement of the year.

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) won nine awards while the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) won four awards during the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) Corporate Collateral National Awards function for its excellence and unique innovations. The awards were given out at the 17th Global Communication Conclave organised by PRCI, in New Delhi on Friday. Gulam Rehman, Information Commissioner, Bangladesh, M B Jayaram, Chief Emeritus, PRCI, Professor Matthew Hibberd, Director of the Institute of Media and Journalism (IMeG), Switzerland presented the awards.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); KSRTC won Diamond Awards in Customer Friendly Company of the Year, Best Innovative Service of the Year, Corporate and Business Communication Campaign, Silver Awards in the Best Use of Technology in Customer Service, Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Best Innovative Product of the Year, Bronze Award in Unique HR Initiative, PR case Study and a consolation prize in the Print Regional House Journal. BMTC won the Diamond Award in Corporate Brochure, Gold Award in the Best Use of Technology in Customer Service, Silver Award in Unique HR Initiative and Bronze Award in the most creative advertisement of the year.