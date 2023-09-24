Home Cities Bengaluru

Right-wing activist Chaitra Kundapur, aides remanded in judicial custody

Published: 24th September 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Right-wing Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapur

Right-wing Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapur (Facebook)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Right-wing activist Chaitra Kundapur and six others were remanded in judicial custody by an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Saturday.

The police custody of Chaitra and others, who were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in connection with a cheating case, ended on Saturday and they were produced before the 3rd ACMM court. The police, who have already recovered about 80 per cent of the cheated money, did not request the court for an extension of custody, following which, the court remanded the accused in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the police custody of Abhinava Halaswamy, seer of Halashree mutt in Hosapete, was extended till September 29. Chaitra and others were arrested on September 13 after Govind Babu Poojary, an entrepreneur, filed a complaint alleging that he was conned of Rs 5 crore by the gang, which promised him a BJP ticket.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chaitra Kundapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp