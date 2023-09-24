Right-wing activist Chaitra Kundapur, aides remanded in judicial custody

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Right-wing activist Chaitra Kundapur and six others were remanded in judicial custody by an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Saturday.

The police custody of Chaitra and others, who were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in connection with a cheating case, ended on Saturday and they were produced before the 3rd ACMM court. The police, who have already recovered about 80 per cent of the cheated money, did not request the court for an extension of custody, following which, the court remanded the accused in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the police custody of Abhinava Halaswamy, seer of Halashree mutt in Hosapete, was extended till September 29. Chaitra and others were arrested on September 13 after Govind Babu Poojary, an entrepreneur, filed a complaint alleging that he was conned of Rs 5 crore by the gang, which promised him a BJP ticket.

