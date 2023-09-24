Seized bike stolen from under Cops nose in Bengaluru

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Miscreants have stolen a seized two-wheeler that was parked in the Adugodi police quarters next to the traffic police station on the Hosur-Lashkar Road near Nexus Mall. The rider of the bike had met with an accident near the Koramangala’s BDA complex. As it was a medico-legal case, the Adugodi traffic police had brought the bike and parked it inside the police quarters as it is an adjoining building.

The traffic police had also put a wheel clamp on the bike. The miscreants cut the wheel clamp and stole the bike from the premises despite regular police presence.

The Adugodi traffic police station inspector filed a complaint in this regard in the Adugodi law and order police station on Tuesday. The bike belonged to Dhiraj Sahay (41). When he was riding towards the BDA complex in Koramangala on September 15 around 7.30 pm, he met with an accident and was admitted to a nearby private hospital.

The bike is registered in Maharashtra and is a 1998 model worth about Rs 10,000. The jurisdictional Adugodi traffic police shifted the bike from the accident spot near Veerayodhara Park.

“The rider fearing that he might end up in trouble escaped without collecting his bike after getting discharged from the hospital. The traffic police had parked the bike inside the police quarters as there is no place for them to park such vehicles inside the station premises.

Moreover, the traffic police station is on the main road and they end up parking all such vehicles in the police quarters. The accused is yet to be arrested. We are checking the CCTV footage in the vicinity,” said an officer.A case of theft under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified bike lifters.

