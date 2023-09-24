Suspended Gadag PDO says he gave Halashree seer Rs 1 crore for BJP ticket

By Express News Service

GADAG: The panchayat development officer (PDO) of Ranatur gram panchayat in Shirahatti taluk of Gadag district on Thursday filed a police complaint against Halashree seer of Hire Hadagali, alleging that he had cheated him of Rs 1 crore after promising him a BJP ticket to contest the last assembly elections in the state. Sanjay Chawdahal, the PDO, who has been suspended in a fraud case, said that he gave the money to the seer in three installments at Mundargi.

Police said Sanjay, in his complaint, alleged that he gave the money to the seer, who is accused number 3 in the Chaitra Kundapur cheating case.

The police said that Sanjay had been asked to produce proper evidence in support of his allegation. He had also been asked to produce Form 26 A to know his sources of income.

According to sources, Sanjay visited many villages in Shirahatti taluk last year urging people to “bless him” as he would be contesting the assembly elections as a BJP candidate. He met presidents of taluk and district units of the BJP and sought their help to get him the party ticket to contest from Shirahatti constituency. He had also set up a foundation as part of his plans to contest elections.

Sanjay told the police that he gave Rs 50 lakh and Rs 20 lakh to the seer as the first and second installments, respectively, at Mundargi. He gave the rest of the money to the seer while he was on a trip.

Gadag SP BS Nemagouda said, “We have issued a notice to Sanjay to produce proof for the payments he made to the seer. We have launched an investigation.”

CHAITRA, AIDES REMANDED IN JUDICIAL CUSTODY

Bengaluru: Right-wing activist Chaitra Kundapur and six others were remanded in judicial custody by an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Saturday. The police custody of Chaitra and others, who were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in connection with a cheating case, ended on Saturday and they were produced before the 3rd ACMM court. The police, who have already recovered about 80 per cent of the cheated money, did not request the court for an extension of custody, following which, the court remanded the accused in judicial custody. Meanwhile, the police custody of Abhinava Halaswamy, seer of Halashree mutt in Hosapete, was extended till September 29. Chaitra and others were arrested on September 13 after Govind Babu Poojary, an entrepreneur, filed a complaint alleging that he was conned of Rs 5 crore by the gang, which promised him a BJP ticket. ENS



