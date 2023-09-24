Will upgrade emergency meds dept: Karnataka Health Minister 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao plans to improve the quality of emergency medicine departments. Highlighting the importance of emergency medicine, the minister said that the life of a critical patient can be saved with adequate emergency services.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 3rd Annual State Level Emergency Medicine Conference held at Vydehi Medical and Research Centre (VIMS) on Saturday.

He added, “Despite the state having emergency medicine departments, we need to upskill the doctors and upgrade the departments. There is a need to create better learning opportunities through discussion and research.”

Dr Mahesh Kottapalli, Advisor and Research Consultant at Vydehi Medical and Research Centre, recommended all cities to have three-level trauma centres to improve the quality of care.

