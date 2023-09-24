Home Cities Bengaluru

Will upgrade emergency meds dept: Karnataka Health Minister 

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 3rd Annual State Level Emergency Medicine Conference held at Vydehi Medical and Research Centre (VIMS) on Saturday.

Published: 24th September 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao plans to improve the quality of emergency medicine departments. Highlighting the importance of emergency medicine, the minister said that the life of a critical patient can be saved with adequate emergency services. 

He added, “Despite the state having emergency medicine departments, we need to upskill the doctors and upgrade the departments. There is a need to create better learning opportunities through discussion and research.” 

Dr Mahesh Kottapalli, Advisor and Research Consultant at Vydehi Medical and Research Centre, recommended all cities to have three-level trauma centres to improve the quality of care.

