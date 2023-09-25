Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka State Bridge Association celebrates 60 years

Nearly 200 players between ages 15 and 85 from all over India assembled at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium where the tournament was held. 

Published: 25th September 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka State Bridge Association (KSBA) recently completed 60 years of promoting the game of bridge. During the weekend of Sept 15 and 17, a bridge tournament was held to celebrate this milestone. Bridge, like chess, is a mindsport – a game of skill that requires mental agility rather than physical ability. It is played both socially and competitively, with tournaments being held at regional, national and international levels. 

The event was inaugurated on Sept 15 by Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly UT Khader. The event was sponsored by Embassy Group and the family of late UNN Rao, a renowned bridge player. Nearly 200 players between ages 15 and 85 from all over India assembled at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium where the tournament was held. 

In the team event, 35 teams participated. Team Kanha (represented by R A Agarwal, Rajendra Bhiwandkar, Subhash Dhakras and Avijit Sarkar) defeated Bindiya Chamkegi (represented by Koushik Mukherjee, Priya Ranjan Sinha, Bindiya Naidoo and Sreenivasagan) by a margin of 30 points. Bold Play (represented by Ajit Saldanha, A Mohan, SK Iyengar,  Peiyush Jain, Gen Nanda & Subranshu Pattnaik), and team Potluris (represented by Sudhakara Rao P, Ramamohan Rao B, Devendranath T and Prashanth K) lost in close semi-final matches. Ravindran V S and Sreekrishnan R won the UNN Rao Memorial Pairs event. Sudhakar Rao P & Prashanth won the second prize and Vinay Mohan Lal–K S Samanth finished third.

