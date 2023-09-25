Home Cities Bengaluru

Two booked for misusing Sudha Murty’s name 

City police charged two women for allegedly deceiving people in the guise of Sudha Murty, the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   The Bengaluru city police charged two women for allegedly deceiving people in the guise of Sudha Murty, the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. Murty’s executive assistant Mamata Sanjay lodged a complaint with Jayanagar police station on Friday. The accused are identified as Lavanya and Shruthi.

As per the complaint, Sudha Murty had received an invitation to participate in the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Kannada Koota of Northern California (KKNC) via email on April 5. However, on April 26, Sudha’s office conveyed about her inability to attend the event.

On August 30, Murty came across photos and videos which stated that she would be the chief guest at the Kannada Koota of Northern California’s (KKNC) 50th-anniversary event. When she contacted the KKNC organisers, they said that one Lavanya, claiming to be her personal assistant had confirmed her attendance. According to a police officer, Lavanya had informed the organizers in the first week of August that Sudha Murty would participate via video conference and asserted her affiliation with the Murty Trust.

In another incident, Shruthi purportedly collected US $40 from individuals, asserting that Sudha Murty would attend a programme in the USA. Murty’s office later stumbled upon an advertisement for a “Meet-and-greet with Dr Sudha Murty” scheduled for September 26, where she was falsely listed as the chief guest, for which tickets were sold for US $ 40 each. Sudha Murty, however, was unaware of the event.
The Jayanagar police have registered a case under IPC Sections 419 and 420 (cheating), and 66D, and 66C of IT Act (cheating by personation).

