After KR Pura-Byp, Challaghatta stretch to be inspected on September 29

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a key development for Bengaluru Metro, the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety, Southern Circle, on Monday gave Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited the authorisation to operate trains on the 2.5-km K R Pura-Baiyappanahalli stretch. He has also agreed to visit the Kengeri-Challaghatta stretch on Friday (September 29) for inspection. It is now likely that both stretches will be launched simultaneously, after which, the Purple Line network alone will cover a distance of 44 kms. The ridership on the K R Puram stretch will shoot up to 1 lakh from the present 30,000 when Whitefield gets linked with the rest of Purple Line.

A M Chowdhary has handed over a five-page letter with observations on various aspects of the inspection conducted on September 21 on the K R Pura stretch.

A top source said, “The CMRS has asked for the earthing below the Open Web Girder near Baiyappanahalli to be completed.

He has also asked for all the bolts at the girder to be rechecked again as a matter of safety.” The Benniganahalli station came in for appreciation in the report, he added. Asked about the launch date of the full stretch, BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said, “It has not been finalised.”

The launch date depends on the availability of dates from VIPs of both the State and Centre. “We have to follow the protocol of inviting both the State and Central ministers to launch it. So, unless they give their dates, we cannot take any decision on the launch date,” said a senior official.

