Ban orders imposed till midnight in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City Police Commissioner B Dayananda has warned of stern action against those taking law into their own hands during Tuesday’s Bengaluru bandh. At a press conference on Monday, he told reporters that no permission has been given for Tuesday’s bandh. Those who want to protest can do so inside Freedom Park on Sheshadri Road.

“Various organisations under the banner of ‘Karnataka Jala Rakshana Samithi’ have sought permission for the protest from 6am to 6pm. Since it is illegal to protest anywhere in the city, police will not allow any protests, and those who are found protesting will be detained. The organisations want to hold a protest march from Town Hall to Freedom Park via Mysore Bank Circle.

This request has been denied, and anybody trying to conduct a protest march will be arrested at the starting point. Stringent action will be taken against those indulging in a forceful bandh. Only voluntary participation is allowed,” the commissioner said.

Section 144 will be imposed from 12am on Tuesday to 12am Wednesday. More than five people cannot gather at one place. Organisers will be held responsible for any untoward incident and damage to public property during the bandh. “Arrangements have also been made for smooth traffic flow. Anybody affected during the bandh can call 112. ” the commisssioner said.

