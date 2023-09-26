Bengaluru woman dies trying to save daughter from falling tree amid heavy rain

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

Bengaluru: A woman was killed in Wilson Garden on Monday night after she and her daugher were trapped under a electricity pole that came crashing down after a tree fell on it amid heavy rain on Monday evening.

The incident happened at 8 pm on the 8th Cross Road. The woman succumbed to injuries within hours while her daughter had six stitches on her head.

The woman, identified as Hemavathi Harsha, was taking a walk with her daughter when she saw a tree falling on electric cables. She rushed to save her daughter Ruchita, but was caught under the pole and suffered severe head injuries.

The woman was rushed to Manjunath Nursing Home, but the doctors referred her to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital due to excessive bleeding. However, she succumbed to her injuries.

Wilson Garden Police have registered a case of unnatural death.

According to MZ Ali, Vice President of Wilson Garden Resident Welfare Association, the incident happened around 8 pm on Monday when the huge tree was uprooted. Not just one, but three electric poles fell, he said.

Officials from the BBMP forest cell and Bengaluru Electricity Supply Corporation (BESCOM) visited the spot on Monday night and cleared the tree.

On Tuesday morning, BBMP, Special Commissioner Finance and Bengaluru South Zone, Shivanand Kalkere inspected the spot and asked for a report from the officials. “We have asked the BBMP to clear all dangerous trees in the surroundings and plant new tree saplings,” Ali said.

Shivanand Kalkere told The New Indian Express that he has sought a report from the BBMP officials.

“Once the report comes, we will decide about the compensation,” he said, and added that all measures will be taken to identify old and dead trees. He said all trees will be pruned before they fall.

BLG Swamy, Deputy Conservator of Forests, BBMP, said that the death of the woman is very unfortunate. "As per the information, the women saw the tree being uprooted and failed to notice the electric pole coming from behind. Today, we conducted the spot inspection and have identified a few trees that need to be pruned," said Swamy.

Bengaluru: A woman was killed in Wilson Garden on Monday night after she and her daugher were trapped under a electricity pole that came crashing down after a tree fell on it amid heavy rain on Monday evening. The incident happened at 8 pm on the 8th Cross Road. The woman succumbed to injuries within hours while her daughter had six stitches on her head. The woman, identified as Hemavathi Harsha, was taking a walk with her daughter when she saw a tree falling on electric cables. She rushed to save her daughter Ruchita, but was caught under the pole and suffered severe head injuries.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The woman was rushed to Manjunath Nursing Home, but the doctors referred her to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital due to excessive bleeding. However, she succumbed to her injuries. Wilson Garden Police have registered a case of unnatural death. According to MZ Ali, Vice President of Wilson Garden Resident Welfare Association, the incident happened around 8 pm on Monday when the huge tree was uprooted. Not just one, but three electric poles fell, he said. Officials from the BBMP forest cell and Bengaluru Electricity Supply Corporation (BESCOM) visited the spot on Monday night and cleared the tree. On Tuesday morning, BBMP, Special Commissioner Finance and Bengaluru South Zone, Shivanand Kalkere inspected the spot and asked for a report from the officials. “We have asked the BBMP to clear all dangerous trees in the surroundings and plant new tree saplings,” Ali said. Shivanand Kalkere told The New Indian Express that he has sought a report from the BBMP officials. “Once the report comes, we will decide about the compensation,” he said, and added that all measures will be taken to identify old and dead trees. He said all trees will be pruned before they fall. BLG Swamy, Deputy Conservator of Forests, BBMP, said that the death of the woman is very unfortunate. "As per the information, the women saw the tree being uprooted and failed to notice the electric pole coming from behind. Today, we conducted the spot inspection and have identified a few trees that need to be pruned," said Swamy.