India’s coffee should reach all over world: Piyush Goyal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “India’s coffee must be taken to every part of the world. Coffee from different parts of India like Chikkamagalur Valley in Karnataka, Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh and other regions comes with their own unique tastes. These tastes must be popularised by the Coffee Board of India and must be introduced to the world,” said Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industries at the first four-day coffee World Coffee Conference.

Speaking after the inauguration of the Asia’s first ever four-day coffee event, he said, “Coffee is not just a beverage, it is a bridge between cultures, and every country has their own way of roasting and brewing coffee. India is the largest exporter of coffee and we have much more potential to expand this,” Goyal said.

Massimiliano Fabian, Chair of the International Coffee Council (ICC) said that the coffee industry is facing major challenges because of climate change, pests and diseases and added that these challenges must be addressed.

Volunteers in their traditional state attire participate in the World Coffee Conference India 2023 at Bangalore Palace on Monday.

Addressing this, Goyal encouraged the adoption of new technologies, in the coffee industry and said, “A sustainable roadmap needs to be introduced to make coffee business more sustainable and eco-friendly.” Organised by International Coffee Organization (ICO), in collaboration with the Coffee Board of India, Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Karnataka government and the coffee industry, the four-day Coffee Conference also has a dome-shaped structure with a coffee museum.

The museum illustrates the journey of a coffee bean from its source to the cup, showcasing various coffee variants from India. Coffee growers, roasters, curers, from over 80 countries are participating in the conference.

