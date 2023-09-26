Karnataka: Shape up or ship out, DKS tells officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) DK Shivakumar on Monday sternly warned all officials to either work efficiently and bring a good name to the government, or vacate.

He issued instructions at the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting at the Bengaluru Zilla Panchayat (ZP) office on Monday. He also directed ZP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kantharaj to suspend all the officials who were absent at the meeting.

Speaking at the 2023-24 first quarter KDP meeting held at Bengaluru Zilla Panchayat Hall in Banashankari, he said, “In every village and panchayat, the drinking water situation should be known, and priority given to solve the problem.

The water problem has arisen due to a lack of rain, and measures must be taken to eliminate it,” said Shivakumar.

Lashing out at officials for a lack of information on how people are suffering due to water scarcity, he said officials have not provided data on Pure Water Supply Units (also called ROs), or how much water is being supplied daily. He pulled them up for coming unprepared for the meeting.

“You are wandering in your own world. Don’t you have the courtesy to report important developments to the district minister?” Shivakumar lambasted officials over not keeping him informed about the developments.

About 110 villages have been added but are still underdeveloped and unstable, though they were brought under municipal limits a decade ago, he said. Zilla Panchayat and other local body authorities are responsible for the mess, he said, and directed officials to do the work of ruling and opposition MLAs equally.

He instructed officials to take legal action against those who dump garbage on the roadsides, and medical waste everywhere, and questioned why action was not taken against the culprits. He also sought a comprehensive report on garbage disposal.

He directed the District Collector, CEO, police officers, RTO and corporation officers to hold a meeting regarding vehicles carrying waste and dumping it illegally. Taluk panchayat and Panchayat Development Officers were asked to explain the steps they were taking for revenue generation.

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) DK Shivakumar on Monday sternly warned all officials to either work efficiently and bring a good name to the government, or vacate. He issued instructions at the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting at the Bengaluru Zilla Panchayat (ZP) office on Monday. He also directed ZP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kantharaj to suspend all the officials who were absent at the meeting. Speaking at the 2023-24 first quarter KDP meeting held at Bengaluru Zilla Panchayat Hall in Banashankari, he said, “In every village and panchayat, the drinking water situation should be known, and priority given to solve the problem.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The water problem has arisen due to a lack of rain, and measures must be taken to eliminate it,” said Shivakumar. Lashing out at officials for a lack of information on how people are suffering due to water scarcity, he said officials have not provided data on Pure Water Supply Units (also called ROs), or how much water is being supplied daily. He pulled them up for coming unprepared for the meeting. “You are wandering in your own world. Don’t you have the courtesy to report important developments to the district minister?” Shivakumar lambasted officials over not keeping him informed about the developments. About 110 villages have been added but are still underdeveloped and unstable, though they were brought under municipal limits a decade ago, he said. Zilla Panchayat and other local body authorities are responsible for the mess, he said, and directed officials to do the work of ruling and opposition MLAs equally. He instructed officials to take legal action against those who dump garbage on the roadsides, and medical waste everywhere, and questioned why action was not taken against the culprits. He also sought a comprehensive report on garbage disposal. He directed the District Collector, CEO, police officers, RTO and corporation officers to hold a meeting regarding vehicles carrying waste and dumping it illegally. Taluk panchayat and Panchayat Development Officers were asked to explain the steps they were taking for revenue generation.