Minor among Four killed in separate accidents in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four people, including a minor boy, have died in as many accidents in the city since Sunday. A 26-year-old biker, identified as Jayalinga, a resident of Konanakunte, died on the spot after he rammed into a garbage truck near the Jayanagar metro station in the wee hours of Monday. The victim, who is from Kanakapura, was returning home from his friend’s house. He was working in an electronic showroom on Bannerghatta Road. He got married two years back and had a seven-month-old child. The Jayanagar traffic police have registered a case.

In Vidyaranyapura on Monday morning, 32-year-old Chandrappa of Attur Layout died after he was hit by a motorbike on the Old Post Office Road. The victim, who was riding a scooter, applied brakes suddenly after a car suddenly passed in front of him. He lost balance and fell. A motorbike, which was coming from behind, hit him injuring him severely. Chandrappa died on the way to a hospital. The motorbike rider escaped along with his vehicle. The Yelahanka traffic police have registered a case.

In High Grounds traffic police limits, a 17-year-old car mechanic died in the wee hours of Monday after a cab rammed his bike. Around 1 am, the deceased, Vinay S, a resident of Palace Guttahalli, along with Shekhar (17), was riding a bike at high speed in the vicinity of Sirur Park Road towards Mantri Mall when he lost control and rammed into a cab. Vinay was riding the bike and both of them were not wearing helmets. Vinay sustained head injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed. Shekhar suffered a fractured leg.

On the Bengaluru-Bellary Road in Devanahalli, another biker, 23-year-old Athik Rehman, a resident of Chikkaballapura, died after a car rammed into him near Kote Cross on Sunday night. Rehmanhad came to Bengaluru to attend an MBA entrance exam. On his way back, he met with an accident.

