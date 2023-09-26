Protests only in Freedom Park, security to TN businesses in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stating that no protest or rally can be held in the city, except in Freedom Park, Bengaluru police on Monday told the Karnataka High Court that security will be deployed in pockets inhabited by Tamil populations and at commercial establishments owned by Tamilians in Bengaluru. Safe priority zones have been identified for Tamil Nadu registered vehicles.

Referring to the orders passed by the high court prohibiting rallies, protests and dharnas on the city streets, except in Freedom Park, police filed an affidavit stating that an endorsement had been issued, denying permission to organisers to hold processions from Town Hall to Mysuru Bank Circle, to express solidarity with the bandh. Permission has been given to the organisers to hold a protest at Freedom Park, police told the court.

Stating that they had warned protesters they would be responsible for any violation of law and order, or any damage to public property, police informed court that the endorsement had been issued in response to an application received by the city police commissioner on September 23 from Karnataka Jalarakshana Samithi, seeking permission to conduct a rally/protest/bandh over the release of water to Tamil Nadu, from Town Hall to Mysuru Bank.

City police also informed court that the government has taken preventive action and made traffic arrangements to make sure the public is not put to any difficulty, and sufficient transport is also provided for the public, to school and college students in the city.

Security will be provided to schools, institutions and commercial establishments and there will be no forceful closure. All essential services will also be given security. There would be no hindrance to essential services in the city, police told the court through an affidavit, in response to an interlocutory application filed by Ravikumar Kanchanahalli over the bandh called in Bengaluru and Ramanagara districts, to the public interest litigations pending before the high court.

Taking note of the affidavit, a division bench of Justice G Narendar and Justice Vijaykumar A Patil said no further directions were required as the affidavit discloses various steps taken by city police in response to the directions issued by court in 2020.

The police, however, could continue action against those who violate the Framing of Licensing and Regulations of Protests, Demonstrations and Protest Marches (Bangalore City) Order, 2021a, the court ordered.

