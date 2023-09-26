Rs 10cr stadium will come up in Anekal: DyCM DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said Rs 10 crore will be allotted for the construction of a stadium in Anekal.

At a Janata Darshan programme, Shivakumar accepted representations from the public about roads, drinking water needs, public toilets, burial grounds and other issues. He said the Congress government has implemented the guarantee schemes that were listed in the party manifesto.

A few select beneficiaries of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme were handed cheques of Rs 2,000 on the occasion.

“Has the BJP given anything? Congress will do what it says,” said Shivakumar. He also said he had received hundreds of representations, including from MLA B Shivanna. The DyCM said the MLA has asked for Cauvery water for areas in Attibele and Sarjapura and Metro connectivity till Anekal. “The next time when we meet in December, we will come with a Detailed Project Report for it.

This apart, the request for an Assistant Commissioner (AC) Court to hear and settle disputes will also be set up,” he said.

Asked about the final notification of the BBMP ward delimitation, he said the matter is in court. “If the court orders to hold election even now, our government will conduct it as we are ready,” he said.

