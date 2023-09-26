Home Cities Bengaluru

Rs 1cr accident insurance for BMTC staff, says Minister Ramalinga Reddy

He added that jobs will be provided to the family members of employees who die by accident on compassionate grounds.

Published: 26th September 2023 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Insurance

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) employees will be eligible for an accident insurance of up to Rs 1 crore, said Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

He was speaking at the BMTC Silver Jubilee celebration held here on Monday. One crore accidental insurance that is available for the employees of Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will be now extended to BMTC employees too. In case of death of a BMTC employee, his family will be entitled to get Rs 1 crore accidental insurance amount, Reddy said.

He added that jobs will be provided to the family members of employees who die by accident on compassionate grounds. “Due to some technical reason the jobs were not provided for more than eight years. I have ordered Managing Director Sathyavathi to provide the appointment orders to the family members in a phased manner immediately.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
insurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp