Rs 1cr accident insurance for BMTC staff, says Minister Ramalinga Reddy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) employees will be eligible for an accident insurance of up to Rs 1 crore, said Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

He was speaking at the BMTC Silver Jubilee celebration held here on Monday. One crore accidental insurance that is available for the employees of Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will be now extended to BMTC employees too. In case of death of a BMTC employee, his family will be entitled to get Rs 1 crore accidental insurance amount, Reddy said.

He added that jobs will be provided to the family members of employees who die by accident on compassionate grounds. “Due to some technical reason the jobs were not provided for more than eight years. I have ordered Managing Director Sathyavathi to provide the appointment orders to the family members in a phased manner immediately.”

